Letter: Americans should be afraid

I switched on the impeachment hearing the other day, mostly out of curiosity. It was the second day of the hearings and Adam Schiff was speaking for the Democrats. I listened for about two hours and the words I heard coming out of Schiff’s mouth enraged me so much I couldn’t watch any more.

What Schiff was saying left me speechless. According to Schiff, President Trump must be impeached and taken out of office because, and I quote: "The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box because we cannot be assured the vote will be fairly won."

How dare he try to influence the 2020 election. I had to pinch myself to make sure I was still in the United State of America and not some other foreign country that can dictate who I have to vote for. If I want to vote for Donald Trump or Joe Schmo, the Constitution gives me that right.

What’s happening in the capital right now is very terrifying. The Democrats are taking this country down the road to becoming a socialist country. If we the American people let the Democrats take away our right to vote at the ballot box, our right to bear arms, the right to free speech, they won’t stop until all our rights are gone.

The American people should be afraid, very afraid.