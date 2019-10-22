America is in a state of moral decline. We see moral decline in the behavior of children to adults, adults to adults, respect for other's property, and respect for human life.
Many people no longer want to correct bad behavior, thus resulting in moral breakdown. Childtrends.org gives a statistic of a 2.1 per 100,000 teens increase in teen homicides from 2013 to 2017.
In four years, teens committed murder more than previous years! Fbi.gov shares a statistic stating a 71.4 percent theft rate of crimes in 2015. Theft is a problem of lust and envy. This crime may become less evident, but it will always be an issue in America.
Matthew 15:19 says, “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.”
Fellow citizens, America has an evil heart -- a heart set on murder and moral decline. This verse says that out of the heart proceeds these problems.
The solution is simple. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
The problem we face is a heart problem. The solution is to become humble, pray, seek God, and turn from the evil in our hearts. Do we wish to see our nation, our home, destroyed by moral decline?
Taylor Smith,
Rock Island