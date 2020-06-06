Letter: America in decline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hegel (1770-1831): “What experience and history teach us is this—that people and governments never have learned anything from history”

History teaches us that all the great empires (Britain, Spain, Rome, Persia, Babylon) have all lived their life cycles and then collapsed. Are we now witnessing the final days and collapse of the American Empire?

What are we to think of all the strife we are seeing? What leadership is being provided? Most polling statistics show America as split basically 50-50. The liberal left versus the righteous right. What difference does it make if we burn the whole country down before the final determination of which side is right? There are some lessons to be learned from the Civil War.

I suggest that we all need to be spending more time praying for help in our churches, synagogues, and mosques. This would make more sense than the constant vilification of others and the continued destruction and decline of the great American experiment.

David Kelley

East Moline

