Letter: Alleman deserves our support

Train service from Moline to Chicago will not be high-speed public transportation; at best, it will be a three-hour amusement ride. Want to take it as a feeder to O’Hare to catch a plane? Sorry, it doesn’t come within 20 miles of the airport. Guess you will have to take another train from downtown back to the airport and add an hour or two. Cubs, Sox and Bear games — now we are talking! This might make sense for maybe a thousand or so Quad-Citians in a year. And for the people who can afford $250 per night for a hotel room downtown, this might make for a memorable $1,500 weekend trip for the family for maybe another thousand folks.