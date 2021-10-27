 Skip to main content
Letter: Alleman deserves our support
Letter: Alleman deserves our support

Sunday's paper had a front page story on Alleman High School. I would like to give the other side of that story. All three of my children graduated from Alleman High School with a first rate Catholic education. After graduation from college, two of them passed the CPA exam and one has an MBA degree.

The newspaper story focused on the falling enrollment at Alleman. The National Catholic Educational Association recently stated that nationwide Catholic school enrollment at the start of this school year had the largest single year decline since the NCEA began tracking data in the 1970s. So it should not come as a surprise that Alleman's enrollment showed a decline. In addition, Catholic school enrollment declined by 111,000 students this school year and 209 Catholic schools closed this past year.

The newspaper article stated that some people had no longer donated funds to Alleman. Personally, I increased my donations to Alleman this year. I urge others to do the same. This is no time to desert Alleman High School. Over the years, this has been a first class high school and it deserves our support now more than ever.

Bernie Hardiek

Moline

