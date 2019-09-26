A clean environment is necessary not only for human life but also for animal and plant life as well. If we do not care for our planet, not only will the planet die, but all life on it will die, including mankind.
Genesis 2:15 states, “And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.” This passage clearly states that the Lord calls us to be good stewards of the earth that He gave us. He gave us the gift of being able to use what we need from the earth in order to survive, but He did not give us the right to abuse that gift.
Disregard for the environment is damaging in the long term. We see people throw their trash onto the ground because they either do not care, or they are too lazy to dispose of it properly, causing pollution on the land and in the oceans, which hurts the life that lives there.
Two major human needs are food and water; properly caring for the environment leads to higher efficiency in food production and higher availability of clean water.
Clean land and oceans will not only benefit mankind, but it will also benefit the animals.
By doing things such as recycling, reducing plastic waste by using reusable water bottles or straws, saving power by turning off lights not being used, etc., anyone can reduce their ecological footprint and keep the earth healthy.
Madison Tuttle,
East Moline