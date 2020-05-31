Letter: All is not lost
Letter: All is not lost

Enough!

March 30, 2020, a Barb Ickes column hadthis headline: "Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day". That would mean 540 deaths by May 22, 2020.

May 22, 2020, Dispatch-Argus headline: “RI Co. records 25th Covid-19 death”.

Maybe the headline should have read: RICO deaths far less than expected.

Any loss of life is tragic and I am not faulting the coroner at all. He does a good job in a difficult profession and was using the best information available. However, as we have seen time and time again the information was wrong.

I do think the Dispatch-Argus needs to stop being a constant purveyor of doom and gloom and start letting us see that all is not lost. We are going to get through this.

Charles Hauman

Rock Island

