Letter:Accept Section 8 vouchers, give homeless a home

It has come to my attention that as of Jan. 31, 2023, the state of Illinois has a new law going into effect making it mandatory that all landlords accept Section 8. This is wonderful news! We have way too many homeless people camping outdoors in downtown Rock Island!

This always disturbs me as we have a lot of apartments and rental houses available this winter. We have plenty of housing, and these people are living outdoors as there is not enough room for them in homeless shelters. The reason for this new law is that the state issued Section 8 vouchers and there were not enough section 8 places to rent so these persons remained homeless despite their section 8 voucher. I ran into the same problem years ago with a Section 8 voucher from Eastern Iowa Housing Authority.

Davenport, Iowa, has an embarrassing number of homeless persons, and lots of rental apartments and houses available. I would like to encourage the Iowa citizens to contact their senators and congress persons to make it mandatory that Iowa landlords accept section 8. Iowa, please get on the ball with this. You have way too many homeless persons and it’s inhumane to make them live outdoors with so many apartments and houses available.

Cheryl Draeger

Moline