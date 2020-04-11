Letter: About that check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perhaps, in the near future, millions will receive a check from the government to help offset financial problems caused by the current crisis. This may result in short-term relief for those who are already suffering. Fortunately, I'm not in this group, so my check should and will go to a good cause such as Family Resources, the food bank or somewhere else.

Thinking about the staggering hardship those who are laid off face, and the need for protection for medical personnel trying to cope and save lives, inspires me to talk with family, church members and friends to consider this: Imagine a group of five or 10 or more committing to pool efforts and agree on a worthy cause or two (waitresses out of work, a neighbor behind on rent, someone in need of medication, etc.). On a larger scale, 50 persons together might raise $50,000.

I know the community will be extremely generous in the next months.

God bless. Keep safe. Think about that check.

Tom Luton

Bettendorf

