It is football season again and we will have a bunch of overpaid and pampered prima donnas refusing to stand for the national anthem.
Most of these people have never sacrificed a thing for this country but have been given a free college education and treated like royalty. I did my part. I spent seven years in the Air Force to protect their right of free speech, which is nothing compared to the people buried on Arsenal Island.
As far as I am concerned, what the players are doing is the equivalent of urinating on the graves of the people that gave their lives for this country.
As for the people who have been discriminated against and treated unfairly, the people who did it should be severely disciplined or fired. I have a way to stop all this nonsense, have all of the players who don’t want to stand and salute the flag give 25 percent of their salary to an inner-city school or a gang-prevention program.
Can you imagine what shape the Chicago schools would be in if 25 percent of the Chicago Bears' salary was going to the schools?
The worst part of this whole protest movement is that it is no longer about the victims but about the players’ free speech. They are also ruining the very thing that gives them a living. Just making a hollow gesture does very little, but sacrificing for others accomplishes much.
