Letter: A sense of duty

I have known Bobby Schilling since he ran for Congress in Illinois' 17th District in 2010. He ran out of a strong sense of duty and with a patriotic calling to serve the people of Illinois. I helped on his campaign and was extremely happy with his service to the district during his two years in Congress.

Several years ago, Bobby moved to Iowa to start a new chapter in his life. With his public service behind him, he focused on his family. Now, he has heard the call once again and he has answered. Our state and our country needs Bobby Schilling. We need his voice to represent our Iowa values and be our collective conscience in the halls of Congress.

I am a combat-wounded, combat-decorated Vietnam veteran. I have seen men function in the worst possible scenarios. I’ve seen men fail. I’ve seen men triumph. I have come to recognize the indicators and traits that define those that never quit and hold to the path of honor and truth. I believe now as I did in 2010 that Bobby is what we need and what our nation needs now and as we go forward into this new decade.

In my former career in federal law enforcement, we had a mantra that every agent strived to live by: "worthy of trust and confidence". This is Bobby Schilling, and we are lucky to have him.

Bill Albracht

Bettendorf

