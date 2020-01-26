Letter: A runaway train

Several weeks ago a train derailed in LeClaire. Witnesses described the image of freight cars laying on their sides, zigzagged every which way. Television and newspaper photos with overhead camera shots gave people a visual of the devastation stemming from the derailment.

With that word picture in your mind, another derailment is rumbling down the tracks that will wreak financial devastation on all Illinois citizens. It’s the public sector pension train that left the station in 1970, when politicians from both parties ratified a new constitution, including Section 5: Pension and Retirement Rights.

How did this happen? Lobbyists and politicians embedded public sector pensions into the state constitution, thus guaranteeing said pensions would remain in perpetuity. Lobbyists ponied up campaign dollars ensuring tenure for career politicians and bureaucrats.

It’s five decades later. Public sector pensions continue down the tracks, fueled by bureaucratic rules, creating a bloated behemoth leading to financial disaster. Efforts to apply the brakes were to no avail. Illinois courts put the kibosh on efforts to reform the system leaving tax hikes the only option.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the derailment happens, taxpayers will get stuck with a bill they can’t pay.