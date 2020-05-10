Letter: A real gut punch
Letter: A real gut punch

As a retiree for a few years, one of the everyday things I've really enjoyed, and looked forward to, was watching "The Price is Right" each weekday. Call me lame, but it always made me smile. But no more.

I learned that on Monday, a special prime time version will be aired and one of the celebrity contestants will be raising money for none other than Planned Parenthood. With all of the worthy non-profit, humanitarian charities available, they pick the one that gets hundreds of millions in taxpayer money every year and has been singly responsible for millions and millions of Americans never to be born. It’s a real punch in the gut for me. I will no longer be watching "The Price is Right", and I’m telling CBS (as if they’ll care).

Why can’t people admit to the science that human life begins at conception? Thanks a lot, Satan. And I mean that sarcastically, but apparently CBS really means it.

Marc Possin

Geneseo

