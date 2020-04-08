Letter: A real comparison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, President Trump superficially compared American testing for COVID-19 to that of South Korea. Let's have a real comparison.

On January 20, both countries confirmed their first case. South Korea immediately marshaled its experts to develop a test; its all-out effort succeeded within a week. Trump fired similar experts over a year ago and neglected to replace them; he called COVID-19 a "hoax" and went golfing.

In that leadership vacuum Trump's CDC rejected the perfectly useful World Health Organization test and tried unsuccessfully to develop its own before summoning emergency help from the private sector. What emergency? Trump assured that it was "totally under control," and that he was "not concerned at all."

Before February ended, South Korea collected invaluable data from over 350,000 tests (vs. 1,000 here), isolated outbreaks and minimized them. On March 7 Trump claimed "anyone who wants a test can get a test." He must have meant any South Korean.

Our stock market tanked, threatening Trump's re-election. He responded with an Oval Office address fecklessly blaming China, the European Union and, incredibly, the Obama administration. He issued his ineffectual "ban" on virtually non-existent European travel. South Korea's market remained steady until pulled down by ours.