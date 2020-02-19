Letter: A poor record

It is too bad the Rock Island County Board is going to sell Hope Creek Care Center to a company that appears to have a poor record of providing care to their patients.

It should be remembered that the residents of Hope Creek are long-time taxpayers to our county. One of the things we expected was that when we reached a point in our lives that we or our loved ones would need to go into a facility like Hope Creek, there would be a well-managed facility paid for and supported by our tax dollars.