Letter: A poor record
View Comments

Letter: A poor record

{{featured_button_text}}

It is too bad the Rock Island County Board is going to sell Hope Creek Care Center to a company that appears to have a poor record of providing care to their patients.

It should be remembered that the residents of Hope Creek are long-time taxpayers to our county. One of the things we expected was that when we reached a point in our lives that we or our loved ones would need to go into a facility like Hope Creek, there would be a well-managed facility paid for and supported by our tax dollars.

I believe that many, though not all of the members of our county board, do a poor job of managing our county.

Frank Ege

Moline

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A low bar

Recent polling shows 94% of Republicans approve of Donald Trump as president. That is an amazing number. It shows Trump has risen in the expec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News