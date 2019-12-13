Letter: A perfect video

President Trump is well noted for his childish and imbecilic name calling, his mocking of people and his casting aspersions on persons and places. Here are just a few of the examples of these antics since he announced his candidacy in 2015:
Maxine Waters ("Low IQ"); Elizabeth Warren ("Pocahontas"); Joe Biden ("Crazy Joe"); Hillary Clinton ("Crooked Hillary"); Jeff Flake ("Jeff Flakey"); Bob Corker ("Liddle Bob Corker”).
He's used a foul name to refer to countries in Africa and the Caribbean.
He's called the mainstream media "enemies of the people"; the TV program Face the Nation, "Deface the Nation" and reporter Jim Acosta, "Crazy Jim Acosta."
Trump’s favorite newspaper, the New York Times, has compiled a list of 598 insults and nicknames he has proffered since announcing his candidacy in 2015, but that list only went through May 2019. I wonder how much it has grown since?
Obviously, Trump shows little respect for others, including institutions, countries, allies and, specifically, people who do not stroke his ego.
There’s a song by Justin Timberlake titled, "What Goes Around ... Comes Around” and a proverb saying "you reap what you sow." And, that is precisely what happened to Trump recently at the NATO meetings in London.
Caught on video were several foreign leaders mocking Trump’s behavior. But where individuals, TV programs, etc., handled his mocking or insulting behavior with an adult response, thin-skinned Trump sulked and took his "bat and ball" and ran home.
Sweet justice. Perhaps there's a lesson here.
By the way, it was a "perfect" video.
Jim Eccher
Orion