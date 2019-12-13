Letter: A perfect video

President Trump is well noted for his childish and imbecilic name calling, his mocking of people and his casting aspersions on persons and places. Here are just a few of the examples of these antics since he announced his candidacy in 2015:

Maxine Waters ("Low IQ"); Elizabeth Warren ("Pocahontas"); Joe Biden ("Crazy Joe"); Hillary Clinton ("Crooked Hillary"); Jeff Flake ("Jeff Flakey"); Bob Corker ("Liddle Bob Corker”).

He's used a foul name to refer to countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

He's called the mainstream media "enemies of the people"; the TV program Face the Nation, "Deface the Nation" and reporter Jim Acosta, "Crazy Jim Acosta."

Trump’s favorite newspaper, the New York Times, has compiled a list of 598 insults and nicknames he has proffered since announcing his candidacy in 2015, but that list only went through May 2019. I wonder how much it has grown since?

Obviously, Trump shows little respect for others, including institutions, countries, allies and, specifically, people who do not stroke his ego.