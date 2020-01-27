Letter: A new pledge
View Comments

Letter: A new pledge

{{featured_button_text}}

Don’t you just love it when our duly elected senators open the impeachment hearings with the Pledge of Allegiance? My heart flutters a bit when I hear it, but I do think this Gang of 100 should raise their hand to a modified version. Maybe something a bit like this:

I pledge allegiance to my party,

regardless of facts or laws.

I will try to just stretch the truth,

and ignore what I read and hear.

I really don’t want to blatantly lie,

but sometimes that is just so difficult.

We are one nation, rather clearly divided, but the heck with that liberty and justice stuff, I just want to be re-elected.

Please continue to vote for me,

fact or fiction be darned.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Get a job

My parents weren't wealthy. In order to go to college I had to take out a student loan. Not only that, I worked eight hours a day while going …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News