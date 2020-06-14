Letter: A new kind of policing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m pleased to see that Joe Biden doesn’t favor defunding police but instead seeks reforms in police actions and social support for people in need. Many communities have learned that strict policing does not ensure community safety. Aggression rarely leads to peace. Then again, I have always counted on police to help me if I’m threatened, so I’m reluctant to let that go. As a privileged white man, I understand that’s not everyone’s view. I wish we all, black and white alike, felt the security of police support.

I have no doubt that we can reconstruct law enforcement processes to keep our communities safe. Many people who now get police intervention actually need mental health support, not control or arrest. As a lifelong social worker, I’ve learned there are effective ways to respond to people in need, methods that respect their wellbeing and ultimately benefit us all.

Calls to 911 require response. The question is, "who should respond and how?"

Police officers shouldn’t be expected to do it all. Who needs help? What kind of help do they need? What public policy changes can we make to ensure crisis management, law enforcement, individual wellbeing, and community safety? We have the know-how to answer these questions. Let’s put the right people in the right places and forge a new way forward.