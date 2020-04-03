Letter: A new kind of distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this time of social distancing, I think the newspaper could do its readership a huge favor. How about distancing us from the parade of banal opinion writers, such as Leonard Pitts, Jennifer Rubin, Dana Milbank, and our own Don Wooten.

Your editorial "board" rubber stamps an endless stream of left-leaning opinion pieces and serial activist letter writers from all over the place. Normally, we can shrug it off, but in these trying times it becomes even more petty and annoying to read some of this columns and letters.

Here's an idea: How about having your opinion page reflect more of the views of your readers.

Matt Froeschle

Davenport

