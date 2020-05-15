Letter: A nation of subgroups?
View Comments
topical

Letter: A nation of subgroups?

{{featured_button_text}}

These questions are posed to Pat Miletich and the other participants in Saturday’s Freedom Picnic in Bettendorf. Miletich acknowledges that some have the need to shelter in place to avoid contracting COVID-19, which has been deadly to over a quarter of a million people. He also states (in a May 10th article) "those that are strong and healthy, our rights have to be observed."

At what age or point of impairment does a United States citizen lose rights to the strong and healthy? At what time do the strong and healthy have the right to not follow social distancing or mask wearing guidelines over those whose hair they style or whose health needs they care for? Are we one nation or a nation of subgroups?

Perry Bentsen

Moline

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outrageously crooked

  • Updated

I just heard that Attorney General William Barr has dropped charges against Michael Flynn. I hold Iowa's two senators responsible for President Trump’s outrageously crooked administration.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Explanations offered

  • Updated

On April 23rd, Art Fanter wrote a letter titled, "Explanations, please". He wanted to know why "liberals" adopt so many positions "but never elaborate why". He says "they are fanatics" about abortion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: We're the problem

Willful ignorance is a phrase I've seen often recently. Quite ignorant of many topics, I comment anyway. I don't know guns and I've never personally had a baby or an abortion, but I comment anyway. I do listen to both "Mob Media" as well as "State-Run Media". Yet, I must admit "Trumpers" appear to me to be the more thoughtful of the letter writers. I suppose you have to be pretty thoughtful to find things about Trump to like.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A poor decision

  • Updated

It alarmed me to see your newspaper give front page space to an article about a Moline police officer who says his COVID-19 illness was less bothersome than the common cold. He should count himself so very lucky, but many hundreds of thousands have had a much different experience with this disease. Your decision to give this one person's easy illness the notoriety you did is borderline reckless.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News