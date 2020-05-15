Letter: A nation of subgroups?

These questions are posed to Pat Miletich and the other participants in Saturday’s Freedom Picnic in Bettendorf. Miletich acknowledges that some have the need to shelter in place to avoid contracting COVID-19, which has been deadly to over a quarter of a million people. He also states (in a May 10th article) "those that are strong and healthy, our rights have to be observed."
At what age or point of impairment does a United States citizen lose rights to the strong and healthy? At what time do the strong and healthy have the right to not follow social distancing or mask wearing guidelines over those whose hair they style or whose health needs they care for? Are we one nation or a nation of subgroups?
Perry Bentsen
Moline
