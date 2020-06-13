Letter: A much happier place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We’re not where we want to be. We’re not where we ought to be. But, thank God, we’re not where we were!" (Ernest J. Gaines’ "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman").

The United States is imperfect, but much better than any other country. We have made many mistakes, but America remains the best place on Earth. I urge those who hate America, and wish us harm, to go somewhere else.

We have lots of reasons to be humble, but we also have a great deal about which to be proud. Earth is a much happier place because of America’s influence. Some other nations are envious of us and are working to harm us. Russian, Chinese, etc., operatives constantly irritate to upset our culture. They don’t necessarily take sides with either political party, but they attempt to discombobulate us, giving themselves an advantage.

Liberals/progressives play right into their hands, making demands that don’t make sense and which would, if implemented, weaken our nation. Conservatives, too often, play along. But not as adamantly. We, as citizens of the greatest nation on Earth, must give careful thought to what ideas we espouse. Anarchists (intentional or otherwise) promote concepts which, if implemented, weaken our society.