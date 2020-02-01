Letter: A more practical plan

I’m so glad Rock Island County was able to find money to build now-retired Judge Walter Braud a fancy new justice center after the voters rejected it. And I’m thrilled that the county can afford a 25-person board, when many counties with larger populations can get by with five to seven members. Still, the county is now forced to look at a low-ball offer from a dodgy-sounding private firm for Hope Creek Care Center. It appears that county government has misplaced priorities.

It seems to me that a more practical plan would be to get rid of 20 members of the board and put the money into the funds for operating Hope Creek. It’s a start.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If this were a Republican-run county, the media would have no end of stories about "the evil Republicans" tossing the elderly to the wolves. The party in most of the positions of power here aren’t doing the residents of Hope Creek any favors. And we all know which party runs Rock Island County, don’t we?

John Crist

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0