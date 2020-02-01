Letter: A more practical plan
View Comments

Letter: A more practical plan

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m so glad Rock Island County was able to find money to build now-retired Judge Walter Braud a fancy new justice center after the voters rejected it. And I’m thrilled that the county can afford a 25-person board, when many counties with larger populations can get by with five to seven members. Still, the county is now forced to look at a low-ball offer from a dodgy-sounding private firm for Hope Creek Care Center. It appears that county government has misplaced priorities.

It seems to me that a more practical plan would be to get rid of 20 members of the board and put the money into the funds for operating Hope Creek. It’s a start.

If this were a Republican-run county, the media would have no end of stories about "the evil Republicans" tossing the elderly to the wolves. The party in most of the positions of power here aren’t doing the residents of Hope Creek any favors. And we all know which party runs Rock Island County, don’t we?

John Crist

Rock Island

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News