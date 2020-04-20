Letter: A look at the timeline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It seems necessary, in these trying times, to keep straight in our minds how, when, and how well our elected representatives have been and are responding and acting. It can also be difficult, a challenge.

This week an organization called JustSecurity has posted an exceptionally detailed and fact-based timeline, with links to many of the sources that inform it.

The project is ongoing, not just historical; what is done will be added as it is done. I urge my fellow citizens to read a fascinating document on the timeline of the pandemic, available free at https://www.justsecurity.org.

So far as I can tell, there is no spin in it, no partisan pleading. Just the truth, just what we need to know.

Don Erickson

Moline

