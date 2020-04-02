Letter: A lesson learned

Last week, I was taking a walk with my friend and her baby, six feet apart from each other, of course. As we walked, we met a beautiful young mother with her children. I noticed the mother was carrying a large trash bag, and the children were picking up litter from the sidewalk and putting it in the bag.

Before I recognized her, I thanked the mother and the children for picking up litter as they walked. When she looked up from her task, I realized that I knew her! Courtney had been a student of my late husband’s at Rock Island High School, and I had gotten to know her through her job in the community. She recognized me as well and said that she had told her children they were going for a walk and were going to pick up any litter they saw on their way just like Mr. Austin had done. It warmed my heart. That this woman would remember her high school math teacher in this significant way meant so very much to me.