Letter: A lack of gratitude

We live in a most privileged time, in the most prosperous nation, and we've become completely blind to it. Vehicles, food, technology, internet, communication and freedom are so ingrained in our American way of life we don't give them a second thought. No one here is considered poor by global standards. Yet, we are unappreciative, unsatisfied, and ungrateful.

Our lack of appreciation is evident as the popularity of socialist policies continues to grow. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: "An entire generation, which is now becoming one of the largest electorates in America, came of age and never saw American prosperity."

Let that sink in. When I first read that statement, I thought that was quite literally the most entitled and factually illiterate thing I've ever seen. This generation is being indoctrinated to actually believe we have never seen prosperity.

People are dying to get into our country who are destitute and truly impoverished. Yet, we have a young generation convinced they've never seen prosperity, and as a result, elect politicians dead set on taking steps towards abolishing capitalism.