Letter: A job well done

The City of Moline and the Moline streets department did an excellent job of providing more places to fish along the banks of the lagoon at Prospect Park. Because of the coronavirus, they had also sprayed white "Xs" every six feet or so to keep a distance between anglers.

Before opening trout season, they also had signs indicating they were going to allow the fishing to go ahead as planned. Thanks again to the City of Moline and the Moline streets department for a job well done.

Dan Dauw

 

Colona

