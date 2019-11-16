I would like to recognize the United Township High School Concert Choir Ensemble and its director, Juliet Minard. At the City of Silvis Hero Street Memorial Park Veterans Day ceremony featuring Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., commanding general of First Army, this ensemble performed an excellent rendition of the national anthem and "Amazing Grace."
These students and their director braved extremely cold and windy weather to pay homage to our veterans and their families. A special thanks goes out to these hearty angelic-voiced UTHS students for a job well done.
Jim Nelson,
Silvis city clerk