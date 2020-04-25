Letter: A huge thanks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to send a huge thanks to the Rock Island and Scott County health departments. Public health is their priority, but now more than ever it is all hands on deck.

These are not 9-to-5 jobs. Please remember they are trying to keep us informed, safe and healthy. So, they can't vent out their stress, comment on personnel issues or tell you that Janie from down the street has the coronavirus. So don't blame them that schools are closed, you can't go golfing, or to the mall, etc. They are under immense pressure and have families of their own they are worried about.

They can't control how many tests they get; or if Captain Combover (borrowed from John Marx) would not have pooh-poohed the virus early on, we may be in a different place now.

Please help yourself and others: Cover your cough, wear a mask if you have it, don't work sick and wash your hands for 20 seconds and keep six feet apart. We are all in the same boat.

I would like to close by saying I am the proud sister of Nita Ludwig, administrator of Rock Island County Health Department.

Melva J. Carver

Milan

