Letter: A double standard

A regular contributor recently wrote that the "liberal/progressives" have a double standard. Once again he, like others with a similar mindset, fail to notice their own.

First of all, I object to the idea that "liberal" and "progressive" are regularly used as pejorative terms. We just have different opinions. Is that not a double standard?

He claimed the recent bipartisan ratification of the USMCA received almost no coverage in the so-called mainstream media. Since it’s a network like ABC, CBS, NBC, etc. and just as worldwide,= how does he think Fox News is not mainstream? Or is Fox exempt from that nasty "fake news" group because it aligns with his point of view? Is that not a double standard?

I’m also reminded of those letter writers who demand the removal of the opinions of Don Wooten, Eugene Robinson and others like them from the paper. Do they forget that the opinions of John O’Shea, Marc Thiessen, and Jay Ambrose regularly appear? Is that not a double standard?

To be truly informed we must read and be open to all points of view, not just those with whom we agree. That’s not a double standard. That’s smart.

Mike Knock

Rock island

