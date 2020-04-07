Letter: A deeper motive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a nation we couldn’t be further apart. Two sides of the political spectrum sparring with each other. And for what? One side cannot accept the election of a Republican president. After 3 1/2 years of a one-sided political onslaught to disparage and tarnish President Trump, nothing has worked.

What is the other side really trying to do? Is there something about to come out about the Obama administration? A scandal about money laundering? Misconduct at the upper levels of the Justice Department and FBI? A Ukraine problem about Joe and Hunter Biden? Another Clinton scandal?

This constant drum beat and barrage of negative writings about the president is maybe just a little too much because you do not like his tweets. Some would say he has kept most of the promises he made. The list is long of his accomplishments.

Now, the other side is hoping and some are praying that this virus pandemic will kill thousands of Americans so that he will not be re-elected in November. To hope that would happen is not normal. It must go deeper than that. Maybe it’s to fundamentally change this nation — to a neo-socialist/communist ideology. That being the case, it’s not Trump, but any conservative candidate that runs for the office.