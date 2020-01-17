Letter: A crazy circus

Politics can be a circus sometimes, but the race for Rock Island County State’s Attorney has been the definition of a crazy circus.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman, who has been doing a great job since last summer, is demonstrating grace under pressure.

First, someone challenges her last name and then a candidate from Springfield challenges her petitions. The candidate from Springfield (Ron Stradt) isn’t legally allowed to challenge Dora, so he got local family and friends to do his work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dora Villarreal Nieman is working hard to create safer neighborhoods and smarter crime prevention by working with law enforcement and community groups. Now, some of her opponents are trying to find technicalities to challenge her candidacy.

Let’s have a series of town meetings and forums to let the candidates talk about why they want to be state’s attorney and what their ideas are to make this county safer and better equipped to deal with mental health and addiction issues, as well as what their ideas are on reducing gun violence and gang activities.