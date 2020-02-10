Letter: A comparison

Last May, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made comments linking abortions and eugenics. Our media refuses to cover this as they did the eugenics movement. The words often attributed to Martin Luther King Jr. come to mind: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

Most Americans have no idea what the eugenics movement was, so here's just a small comparison between abortion and eugenics.

The eugenics movement started in our institutions, where Americans who were criminals, disabled and mentally challenged were the first to be sterilized. Later, doctors were allowed to sterilize America's poor, Native American women, immigrants, homosexuals, non-whites and even promiscuous or unmarried women.

Last December, a doctor in Virginia was arrested for sterilizing patients without their knowledge or permission. Women today have no idea why their prayers were left unanswered to be blessed with a baby because someone deemed them as unfit.