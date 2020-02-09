Letter: A biased media
View Comments

Letter: A biased media

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some possible headlines:

"Double-standard media."

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander."

"Media coverage is still biased."

Why do men and women continue to tolerate the media's double standard for printing and broadcasting issues about women? The media is focusing ad nauseam on the actions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a woman, but ignores President Trump's appalling action of shunning her hand shake. When will the media be fair and unbiased toward women?

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad ideas

A professor Tytler of Edinburgh University said in the 18th century that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News