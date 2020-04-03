Letter: A balanced approach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pollsters regularly ask voters what’s their most important issue. I believe the "bundling" of single issue voters into a minority but still significant voting bloc has and is being used to block progress.

Our society has come to a consensus on issues like banning lead, asbestos, freon and promoting the danger of tobacco. I doubt the current political environment would allow that consensus today.

I would counsel in future elections that consideration should be given to positions that do not represent extreme thinking, whether in agreement or not with one’s own thinking. Seeing issues as "for or against" makes decisions easier but rarely correct.

Personally, I am interested in balanced government, much like Iowa had in the past and which I look forward to in the future.

Paul Venaglia

Bettendorf

