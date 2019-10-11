I want to thank East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman and Silvis Mayor Matt Carter for their proclamation for the American Legion Post 227 100th Anniversary.
Special thanks to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227, Post 227 Honor Guard, Adjutant Bob Baecke, Post 227 Legionnaires, and the SAL Post 227.
Thanks also goes out to the East Moline Police Department, Pool's Welding, Tracey Hepner, Past 3rd Division Commander and National Security Council American Legion Lomac Payton, Charlotte Harrison, Scott Newberg, El Mariachi Catering, Dixon American Legion Post 12 Forty and Eight, our 18 craft vendors, our community and their families for all their time, effort, and donations to the success of American Legion Post 227 100th Anniversary weekend.
Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with American Legion Post 227 for 100 years of military uniform fashion event, with Edgar Crockett Jazz band at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.
Event price is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available by contacting the Post 227 at 309-755-5622 or stopping by American Legion Post 227 829 16th Ave., East Moline. Thank you.
Belinda L. Rusch,
president,
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227