Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Johnson, Christopher Terill, 12/28/1975, of 1513 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,675 court costs, 48 months probation, 144 days in jail.
Johnson, Damian L., 2/11/1999, of 812 42nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,202 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+.
Johnson, Sara M., 9/4/1982, of 714 19th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 13 two counts of possession of controlled substance.
You have free articles remaining.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Taets, James A., 11/1/1991, of 4705 12th St. #6, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on felony burglary; $339 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession burglary tools and felony residential burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.
Thompson, Spencer W., 6/13/1999, of 302 S. E. St., Annawan; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,967 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution, 20 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage/fire/expl/$500-$10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Streight, Patrick J., 7/15/1979, of 307 N. School St., Atkinson; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 5 on DUI; $2,203 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Stumphy, Brian P., 4/18/1954, of 1803 18th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 11 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.