Daily record: Friday, May 7, 2021

Our country and our community, has a white male fear problem. Not all, but too many, white males think this country belongs to them. It doesn’t. They think men are superior to women, but they aren’t. They think the problems in our communities are due to minorities. The problems in our communities are due to systemic racism and oppression of the poor (which includes, ironically, poor white males). They think (well, no, the problem really is that they don’t think. They merely judge from a position in our society of entitlement and privilege and have knee-jerk reactions in response).