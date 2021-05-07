Daily record: Friday, May 7, 2021

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Crane, Kindra, 4/17/1988, of 310 N. Stokes St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,175 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days credit time served, drug treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered March 29 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, special facility attend. Not guilty entered on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Galeana, Luis J., 6/9/1988, of 3335 Jersey Ridge Rd. B1, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 30 on DUI; $4,876 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days home confinement.
Hill, Kristen, 5/28/1998, of 2239 W. 46th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision March 23 on DUI; $1,641 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Kindhart, Andrew M., 6/28/1975, 2903 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered April 6 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, electronic monitoring.
Legeness, Robert E., guilty finding entered March 31 on DUI; $3,006 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, home confinement, alcohol treatment.