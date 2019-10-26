Geneseo artist Joyce Mattan shows one of the pastel paintings that will be included in her display titled “Celebrating a 50-year Retrospect of Art Work,” at RutabagA Studio and Gallery, 108 North State St., Geneseo. A reception is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, and the public is invited. RutabagA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and Mattan’s display will be featured from Nov. 1-16. She is a self-taught artist who has taken classes at the Art League, at RutabagA in Geneseo, and from many renowned artists throughout the United States. Mattan said, “I believe art is seeing and re-creating all that has already been created. Besides the joy and grace I receive from sharing my experiences as an artist, I have the need to express my work to others in art work as I see, imagine and feel it.” She has received numerous awards for her art work.
Recommended
Print Ads
Construction