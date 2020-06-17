Column: Justice will prevail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of George Floyd has enormously raised the human consciousness of injustice all over our city, our nation and world. Dr. Martin Luther King often stated that "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere".

People of diverse races and ethnicities in our nation are crying aloud together for justice. Every time we lose another human being to these horrific inhumane acts, our whole nation tremendously regresses. May this be a time that we, the American people, arise and be unified among ourselves as we fight to win the war for liberty and justice for all.

We are better together. We will never overcome the evils of injustice with rioting, loitering and other irrational forms of destruction. As we protest against the deadly injustices of our society, let us do it in the name of peace and non-violence. One of the greatest evils of our society is when a human being stoops so low to hate another human being. We cannot completely love ourselves when we have hatred in our heart for others. The entire human race is interrelated and our destinies are universally tied together. I, as Dr. Martin Luther King, grew up in the racially segregated south. We both were greatly influenced by parents who taught us to love and respect everyone regardless of their race, creed or color. We were taught to overcome hate with love and overcome evil with good.