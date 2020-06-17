Column: Justice will prevail

The death of George Floyd has enormously raised the human consciousness of injustice all over our city, our nation and world. Dr. Martin Luther King often stated that "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere".
People of diverse races and ethnicities in our nation are crying aloud together for justice. Every time we lose another human being to these horrific inhumane acts, our whole nation tremendously regresses. May this be a time that we, the American people, arise and be unified among ourselves as we fight to win the war for liberty and justice for all.
We are better together. We will never overcome the evils of injustice with rioting, loitering and other irrational forms of destruction. As we protest against the deadly injustices of our society, let us do it in the name of peace and non-violence. One of the greatest evils of our society is when a human being stoops so low to hate another human being. We cannot completely love ourselves when we have hatred in our heart for others. The entire human race is interrelated and our destinies are universally tied together. I, as Dr. Martin Luther King, grew up in the racially segregated south. We both were greatly influenced by parents who taught us to love and respect everyone regardless of their race, creed or color. We were taught to overcome hate with love and overcome evil with good.
One of my most horrific memories of racial unrest was in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State University. I was a junior in college when the National Guard fired over 460 bullets into a dormitory where two black men lost their lives and many were injured. These heinous acts of violence have caused insurmountable pain and suffering. Many family members and citizens across our nation have yet to recover.
Our national focus upon improving policing in our cities across America is imperative. As I am serving on several boards and community organizations, I am encountering many loyal police officers who are joining with our clergy groups and community leaders offering collaborative contributions and service. Growing up in the Jim Crow south, men in blue suits with badges were a negative image to the black community. The police force at that time did not include minorities; however, my brothers, one who served as chief of police, were among the minorities who brought not only diversity but integrity to the force. Effective policing is invaluable for the safety and wellbeing of our entire nation.
Now is the time that we must act with urgency upon our consciousness of our cry for justice all over our nation. This must be a daily, consistent and continual process. We should not let the many deaths, such as that of George Floyd, raise only a temporary consciousness just to return to the normalcy of the injustices of our past. We must act now in our united efforts to be inclusive of our young people who will play a vital role in the acts of justice now and in the future of our city and nation.
Empowering our educational systems is very essential. Much of my success as an educator in the Davenport Community Schools for 25 years can be attributed to my strong philosophy that all children can learn, especially when we convince each of them to imagine, to believe that they all can achieve. Parental involvement is an absolute necessity in this process. The achievement gaps within our educational systems pose serious disparities in our national economy. It takes a village to bring about positive change to assure a bright future for the youth of our society.
In the true spirit of the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, we then will "speed up the day when all of God's children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics can join hands and sing in the words of the old negro spiritual, "Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last." Together we can win the war and let justice prevail, now and always!
Bishop Jimmie R. Horton is founder and pastor of Gospel Mission Temple of Davenport.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!