 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It’s time for the US Senate to pass the ‘For the People Act’
0 comments

It’s time for the US Senate to pass the ‘For the People Act’

  • 0

In his first news conference since being elected, President Joe Biden had strong words for the voter-suppression bills sweeping through state legislatures, calling them “sick” and “pernicious.” He was right, but he also knows strong words won’t be enough. So the White House is supporting federal legislation to stem this tide: the For the People Act, which has passed the House — led by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes — but is unfortunately becoming a political football in the Senate.

Critics are seemingly so afraid of this bill that their allegations against it have run off the rails into outlandish territory: An invitation to rampant voter fraud! People voting from prison! Sixteen-year-olds casting ballots! Taxpayers forced to fund political candidates they despise!

None of this true, so the real question is: What are the critics so afraid of and why? It must be the specter of more women, more shift workers, more Black and brown Americans, more young people and more people with disabilities voting and running for office. Because that is exactly what the act will do. And it will accomplish this by doing two things — reducing the overwhelming influence of big money and wealthy corporations on our politics, and combating voter suppression while expanding access to the ballot.

These things are intimately connected. Deep-pocketed corporate interests have always been invested in denying the ballot to working people, people of color and people who are likely to favor reasonable business regulations but unlikely to favor anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-consumer corporate agendas. Big corporations and the wealthy have a similar interest in keeping such people from running for office, and in our post-Citizens United world, their control of the arena of campaign finance has been strengthened. According to an analysis done by the Brennan Center, in 2016 just 400 political donors gave a combined $1.5 billion — more than five million small donors combined.

The For the People Act would shake up that status quo. It would create a small-donor matching system for campaigns, using money paid in fines by corporations that have broken the law — not taxpayer money, as critics claim. This makes small donors more influential, and it makes non-rich candidates more viable. Right now, if you’re not a billionaire or someone who wants to do the bidding of billionaires and big corporations, your options for financing a competitive campaign are limited; this bill would change that.

It would also take direct aim at the voter suppression the president rightly calls “sick,” tactics including discriminatory voter ID laws, drastic voter roll purges, and harsh reductions in early and absentee voting. These restrictions, the worst since the Jim Crow era, all hit working people and people of color especially hard. Instead of voter suppression, under this new act we would have voter support: automatic voter registration, online registration, restoration of voting rights to returning citizens, and protection for early and absentee voting. There would be a pilot program allowing people with disabilities to register and vote from home. The timing couldn’t be more critical: the Brennan Center has tracked more than 250 voter-suppression bills in more than 40 state legislatures this season alone.

And that’s why it was also encouraging to hear the president say in his news conference that he not only supports the For the People Act, he supports reforming the legislative filibuster — and is willing to “go beyond” mere reform if the filibuster becomes a complete barrier to important bills like this one. In recent weeks it has become painfully obvious that the For the People Act, and much of the rest of the Biden legislative agenda, could be DOA in the Senate unless the now-antiquated filibuster goes the way of spittoons in the chamber. Holdouts against this position are becoming fewer and fewer.

This is truly a historic moment in our country’s history, with a historic set of challenges. Passing the For the People Act is a step that will give more Americans more opportunity to participate in our democracy. It will lead to a domino effect with rapid progress on the issues we care about most, like climate change, expanding affordable health care, protecting workers’ rights and more. It’s time to end the fearmongering and misinformation about this bill. It’s time for the Senate to pass the For the People Act.

Ben Jealous is president of People For the American Way, former president of NAACP and a former Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: We have work to do
Editorial

Editorial: We have work to do

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office made it pretty clear: The public probably will never know what action it will take regarding the students involved in the racist video that showed a Black student on the Moline-Coal Valley football team being forced to sit in a locker with banana peels hanging in it.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Fatal flaw

Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Appalling

Governor Kim Reynolds, the fact that you refused to even try to find homes and care for migrant children is appalling. Additionally, for you to say that this "is the president’s problem" is morally bankrupt. When Trump brought up a similar issue in 2019, you were all in.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The real world

My lazy Saturday morning turned into a very tense morning when I sat down to have breakfast and read the paper, and came across the front page article about Moline High School headlined "Hazing incident is under investigation".

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Aghast

Shame on you, Quad-City Times, once again! I was aghast to open my paper to the opinion page on Saturday, April 10, only to find the most demeaning "cartoon" you could find with the George Floyd trial going on. "Help, I can’t breathe" in a cartoon to begin with is bad enough, then you purchase, print and distribute it.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No cheer

American leaders tell China they are an evil government but will join them at their 2022 Olympics. Must be because authoritarian governments get along. China places its innocent citizens in concentration camps. America takes law- abiding citizens' guns and places their eccentric citizens in mental institutions. China beats up protesters that seek freedom, and America stops the innocent in their new SUV and escalates the situation with mace and bullets and insults. Until the world's professionals learn to be civil there will be no cheer.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Fix the streets

In the recent Moline city election, one of the issues was largely neglected. The state of Moline city streets is a disgrace, shared by many past administrations and city councils. I would bet that, if outgoing Mayor Stephanie Acri and company had been making a concerted effort to really repair the streets, all other problems would have faded into the background.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News