I was in high school when John Lennon was shot to death and President Ronald Reagan was shot (and survived), within 15 weeks of each other. (Their respective assassins — Mark David Chapman and John Hinckley Jr. — were born 19 days apart in 1955.) Culturally and historically, they were two of the most shocking, indelible events of many Americans' lives.
More than 38 years later, I recently had the bittersweet experience of portraying Hinckley in the shocking, indelible and immensely powerful musical “Assassins,” with a brilliant, illuminating book by John Weidman and a kaleidoscopic, emotional score by Broadway genius Stephen Sondheim. The show — about the nine men and women who tried to kill a U.S. president — premiered off-Broadway in 1990 and was revived on Broadway in 2004, and finished a run Sunday at Moline's Black Box Theatre.
I was thrilled to get a part in this intense, amazing production, my first stage role in 33 years, with a cast packed with tremendously talented actors, who melted perfectly into their parts.
Like "Hamilton" does, "Assassins" takes an ingenious concept to help us understand key figures in American history — allowing us to see their humanity and flaws, as flesh-and-blood, real people, not just cardboard figures and dates.
Each assassin was deeply disturbed, but the gut-wrenching creativity and sympathetic humanity of the musical reveal the “rationale” of why each did what he or she did. All of them also interact with each other, regardless of when they lived — and appropriately lighten the dark subject with great humor (Ford assassins Squeaky Fromme and Sara Jane Moore, and would-be Nixon slayer Sam Byck are hilarious in this version).
A stark scene with John Wilkes Booth leading the group to pressure Lee Harvey Oswald is a stunning, dramatic example of the show's stratospheric flights of fictional fancy.
Given the depressingly familiar onslaught of mass shootings in the U.S., it is bittersweet to sing the “Assassins” battle cry, “Everybody's Got the Right (To Be Happy).” There are enshrined rights to free speech and legal firearms, but murder is a whole different game. We all might harbor shades of murderous rage, but our moral backbone prevents us from acting on the impulse.
Playing the sad, pathetic Hinckley (who was obsessed with movie star Jodie Foster, and identified with aspiring assassin Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver,” who aimed to save Foster's Iris, a child prostitute), it's hard to see how his “brave, historic act” would truly impress her.
Not only did Hinckley attempt to kill Reagan, but his press secretary Jim Brady and two law enforcement officers were shot during the March 1981 chaos. Brady suffered a serious head wound that left him partially paralyzed for life. His wife became a gun-control leader, and they fought to pass background checks for all gun sales, which became the "Brady Bill."
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the bill requiring background checks on all gun purchases from federally licensed firearm dealers. Still today, 100 people are shot and killed every day in the U.S., including 61 by suicide.
One of the benefits of great artworks is how they influence our view of current society — either commenting on contemporary events or helping us reexamine our lives through the lens of its subject. “Hamilton” does this with its defense of immigration, and “Assassins” is painfully relevant today by getting inside the twisted minds of its protagonists.
Like many, I don't know the answer to curbing gun violence, but something must be done to strengthen background checks and licensing requirements. It seems harder to obtain a license to drive than own a gun. In 2017, U.S. gun deaths reached their highest level in 40 years, with 39,773 deaths, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Illinois strengthened its gun laws in 2018 by enacting extreme risk protection order laws, increasing investment in violence intervention programs, and extending its firearm waiting period, the center said, but Iowa failed to significantly strengthen its gun laws in 2018, though the state now requires all handgun purchasers first get a license after undergoing a background check.
You can't regulate people's thoughts though, and the hardest thing to change is what's in someone's heart.