Noon today is the deadline for reader letters about the Nov. 6 election. Letters not received in our East Moline office by that time will not be considered.
Send your single submission of 250 words or less to letters@qconline.com. To use our online form, go to QCOnline.com, select the “Menu” item from the red bar, click on “Opinion” and “Submit a letter” in the drop-down menu. Or drop off your submission by noon today at 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline.
Include your name, hometown and a daytime phone number, not for publication, but to confirm authorship. We do not run unconfirmed letters, so if you don’t hear from us via telephone within a few hours, please call 309-757-4954 to be certain we got your letter.