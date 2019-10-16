Just before the weekend, Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval quietly resigned from his position as Senate Transportation Committee chairman.
We were among those surprised that the Chicago Democrat so abruptly surrendered his leadership of one of the most powerful committees in the Illinois General Assembly after hanging on to the job for so long following the Sept. 24 FBI raid of his home, Springfield and Chicago offices.
What role, if any, Senate President John Cullerton played in Sandoval's decision to step down as chair is unclear. So is whether Sandoval's one-paragraph resignation letter had anything to do with the release earlier Friday of an unredacted copy of the warrant that authorized the FBI to search Sandoval's home and offices.
But the details of the warrant and the timing of its release just hours before Sandoval, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, stepped down appear to be no coincidence. Interestingly, any reference to that committee chairmanship appeared to have been removed from Sandoval's bio at ilga.org before his resignation was made public, according to a tweet by The Daily Line's Hannah Meisel.
Sandoval's resignation also was preceded by calls from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a few high-ranking Democratic leaders and newspaper editorial pages, including this one, for Sandoval to step down or be removed. In Pritzker's words, we hoped it would send the message that "corruption and self-dealing will not be tolerated” in Illinois.
We're not sure how effectively that message will be delivered if Sandoval continues to serve as Senate Democratic whip, given the contents of the FBI search warrant.
It revealed an investigation seeking evidence of conspiracy, theft and bribery, fraud, wire fraud, and a “interference with commerce by threats or violence."
The warrant also casts new doubt over whether Cullerton, who said after the Sept. 24 raid, “I hope to God that nothing was done involving the Legislature," will have that prayer answered.
The warrant search included items related to specific IDOT employees and “items related to any official action taken in exchange for a benefit."
You have free articles remaining.
Interestingly, too, the release of the warrant's content also was quickly followed by the decision by another of those named in it, Berwyn Ald. Cesar Santoy, to step down from a seat on the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority board of directors.
The widening probe also has fed speculation that it could be associated with the search 11 months ago of the City Hall offices of Chicago Ald. Edward Burke, that led to charges against the then-chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee.
"How the investigation into Sandoval fits into the Burke probe -- if at all -- remains a mystery," the Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday. "But as is often the case in city and state politics, myriad connections exist between the key players, including campaign donations, jobs and the use of the same high-powered lobbyists."
Those connections should matter not just in the Windy City, but also in every downstate community when those interests intersect not for the public good, but for the benefit of individuals who have little regard for what's good for Illinios and what's not.
Remember, Robert Grant, the special agent in charge of Chicago's FBI office, wasn't just talking about Chicago but the entire state of Illinois, when he said this at a press conference about ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich's arrest on Dec. 9, 2008:
"If it isn't the most corrupt state in the United States, it's certainly one hell of a competitor. Even the most cynical agents in our office were shocked."
The Blagojevich charges U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald added then "would make Lincoln roll over in his grave."
Let us hope that the results of the current probe won't send him spinning.