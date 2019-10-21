Today we are pleased to introduce the four new writers who will be joining our guest columnist fold.
This talented group of contributors will take our guest writer feature into its 25th year. Before we tell you more about the individuals we selected, we’d like to take a moment to thank all who have entered our annual contest this year and every year over the course of the last quarter century.
We launched the contest -- an idea we unapologetically poached, with the eager assistance of the then-editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee -- in an effort to bring local voices and faces to these pages. Over time, the work of 125 or so local writers helped us do that. Their presence also served as an invitation to many more of our readers to write letters to the editor and engage in the local conversation we had hoped to create in Viewpoints.
Even folks who do this for a living, know that writing isn't an easy gig. It’s even harder when you know what you write is going to be judged by so many others. We have been fortunate to have many talented people take up the challenge so ably, including Deni Menken, Robert Burkhead, Ellen Tsagaris, JohnPatrick Brown and Jim Briggs, who have been gracing these pages since last year.
Please join us in thanking our latest alums and in welcoming the newcomers, whose work will begin appearing this Wednesday. Until then, here’s a quick glimpse of the folks Quad-Citians will be getting to know better in the months ahead:
JEANNE ANDERSON of Geneseo retired in June after 30 years of teaching middle school special education and English. She's single and has four children and 15 grandchildren. Her "wide and varied," interests include an affinity for hats. "Above all," she says, "I believe in kindness and people."
JOSH BOELTER is a writer, film and television producer, and pizza enthusiast who has recently moved to the Quad-Cities with his partner and two cats. He's based in Rock Island and is currently "developing a comedy adventure series coming to a TV screen near you next year," he says.
ALEXANDRA ELIAS is president & CEO of Renew Moline. After a 20-year career in and around government in San Diego, Calif., she moved back to the Quad-Cities "just in time for the coldest, snowiest winter on record." She has a master's degree in city and regional planning and lives in Rock Island.
CARYL S. ALTEMUS lives in Moline. Quad-Citians may know her best, however, from her Rock Island anti-litter campaign. As a resident, she frequently addressed city council meetings to spotlight eyesores. And her dedication to cleaning up Douglas Park contributed to an impressive rebirth made possible by Friends of Douglas Park and the city. Readers also may know her from her letters to the editor and occasional columns over the years.
We look forward to sharing their offerings with you every Wednesday in Viewpoints, beginning this week with Jeanne Anderson's inaugural column.