Editorial: Wear a kippah

The rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. is frightening. We have seen its terrible consequences in New York, California and Pittsburgh, among other places.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles were poised to hit an 18-year high. But it’s not just large cities where concerns are growing. Across the country — actually, across the world — anti-Semitic acts are proliferating.

We can understand why synagogues are taking steps to protect themselves, including in the Quad-Cities.

This week, the group One Human Family QCA is launching another approach to confronting this wave of anti-Semitism. It is encouraging people across the Quad-Cities to wear a kippah, also known as a yarmulke, for a day in order to show concern for the Jewish community.

The idea, organizers say, is to encourage all of us to stand up for those who are vulnerable to such intolerance.

The group is encouraging people to pick up a free kippah at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, and then wear it on Friday — to work, school, in public. Everywhere.