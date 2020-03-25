Editorial: We owe it to them

They were right to take these steps, as difficult as they are. We must stay strong.

We know this has exacted a toll on our economy. It is not easy to put our lives on hold, and it certainly is not easy for people who have lost their jobs. But the toll this disease could exact on the health of our most vulnerable, particularly older Americans, if we fail to carry forward with this fight is frightening.

The toll this disease could take on the health care workers who are our front line of defense, who are worried about being overwhelmed, is not acceptable. We owe it to them to stay strong.

To that end, we are hopeful that by the time you read this that Congress will have put aside the partisan speeches and come to an agreement on the $2 trillion economic rescue package. We know there have been legitimate differences of opinion about how to move forward with this, but they are not resolved by public posturing.

Closer to home, there is something that Quad-Citians can do to help those who are on the front lines: We can help with donations of personal protective equipment that is so vital.

The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities is taking contributions, including masks, goggles, surgical gowns and latex gloves.