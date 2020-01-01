Editorial: We need the truth about what happened at Glenwood

This week, the top official at the Glenwood Resource Center was fired. In a letter from the Iowa Department of Human Services, Jerry Rea, Glenwood's superintendent, was informed he was being dismissed because of " a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures."

Rea had been on leave since early December.

The Glenwood facility, which is near Omaha and provides care and services to people with intellectual disabilities, has been under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potential violations. A letter from the department said the inquiry is focused on whether the residents' rights were violated by putting them at risk with "harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments, inadequate medical and nursing care, physical and nutritional management and behavioral health care."

The Des Moines Register has been reporting on conditions at the facility for months, including on an unusual increase in deaths.

The current investigation also involves examining whether residents were the subject of sexual arousal studies. It's been reported that Rea, once an adjunct assistant research professor at the University of Kansas, has published several research papers on sexual behavior of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The state also is investigating.