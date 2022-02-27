Editorial: Turn on the cameras

One effect of the pandemic: It got people more accustomed to using the Internet to watch their local government at work.

The need to keep socially distant pushed governments in the Quad-Cities, some of them for the first time, to rely on livestreaming meetings. The change gave people – even those who could never see themselves journeying to a city hall or county courthouse – the opportunity to check in on their elected leaders.

That’s a good thing. Sunshine, as they say, is the best disinfectant.

It’s true that some governments around here have moved faster than others when it comes to giving people the chance to watch their leaders at work. That was true before the pandemic. And each government has employed different means; some have used cable television, while others relied on the Internet. Some do both.

The residents of Rock Island and Moline can watch their city council meetings live, as well as check out video archives of their meetings.

Unfortunately, people interested in the deliberations of the Rock Island County Board don’t have either of these options.

Frankly, we’d like to see the county board offer livestreaming and maintain a video archive of their meetings so people can watch when they want. Plenty of other governments do it, so we think it’s time the county join them. (Incidentally, county board members can attend meetings by Zoom.)

We discussed this issue with Board Chairman Richard Brunk last week, and he told us he supports these kinds of transparency moves. He said he’s had discussions in recent months with county staff about offering the public a chance to watch meetings.

The county board’s audio system is outdated, Brunk said, and there have been discussions of upgrading it as the county board downsizes from 25 members to 19 members.

We’re encouraged by the chairman’s words. It seems as if there is an opportunity to give the public better access to the deliberations of the board and we urge the chairman and the rest of the board to follow through; to act aggressively and expeditiously.

We asked Brunk whether the public could expect to be able to watch the county board in some form within the next year, and he seemed to agree it could be done. "Within the next year, I’d be very surprised if we’re not able to make that happen," he said.

Cost also should not be a big obstacle. The county has been provided millions of dollars in Covid relief funds, and we would certainly support using that money for this purpose. If Covid funding can be used to upgrade HVAC systems, as well as some of the other purposes local governments are using the money for, we can certainly see it supporting wider transparency without forcing people to be physically present.

If this requires a vote of the entire county board, we would urge all board members to side with transparency.

It might seem like a slam dunk for elected leaders to side with transparency, but we have learned over the years that it’s easy to agree with the idea of openness but still act slowly when it comes to implementing the steps needed to make it happen.

Members of the Scott County Board over the years said they wholeheartedly supported transparency, but it still took far too long to offer video recordings of their meetings. That has finally been rectified and constituents across the river can now even watch board meetings live.

There are other governments in Rock Island County that also are not offering video archives or livestreaming of their city council meetings, and we’d urge them to do so, too. Making government accessible is a basic service, and gone are the days when simply opening the doors to City Hall and allowing people to attend meetings was sufficient; now, governments must take their deliberations online if they want to meet the expectations of their constituents.

We look forward to seeing what happens next in Rock Island County; we look forward to the day when all county residents can watch their board at work, even if they can’t make it to the county building in person.

This editorial is the opinion of the Dispatch-Argus Editorial Board.

