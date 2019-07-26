The July 18 Illinois auditor general's report about the Illinois Department of Transportation was well-timed.
With the $41.5 billion public works program approved by the Illinois General Assembly last month ready to launch, a 115-page audit of the agency's operations, controls and finances could help IDOT better ensure that the incoming and massive infusion of state tax dollars will do what the program's name promises: Rebuild Illinois.
The audit that led to the report, which covered the two-year period ending June 30, 2018, raised issues with IDOT's operations that need to be corrected and, left unaddressed, could impact the public works projects under IDOT's control.
Retiring Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Mokena, a member of the House Transportation Committee, for example, said she was alarmed by findings in the report that showed 28 bridges in Illinois were overdue for routine inspections and 27 others were overdue for special inspections generally conducted to determine if deficiencies exist, for example, structural damage or deterioration. Eleven bridges also were overdue for "a fracture critical inspection," the audit said.
"That would have maybe made a difference in how we put together the capital bill or in what our expectations of what IDOT will accomplish in their beefed-up six-year plan,” McDermed told Greg Bishop, a reporter for The Franklin News Network's The Center Square. “What if the beefed-up six-year plan is all sucked up by all these bridge? There’s going to be a lot of unhappy legislators that thought they were going to get some roads.”
We don't know if that will happen, of course. When Illinois media representatives asked for comment about the audit, IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell offered only this:
"We are still reviewing the audit report. The Illinois Department of Transportation is committed to improving efficiencies and operations throughout the agency and appreciates this opportunity to do so.
That commitment to improvement is welcome since the auditor general also outlined other key areas that need attention, including sometimes lax control over some locally held IDOT funds; incidents of noncompliance with state IDOT reporting requirements; and inadequate controls over financial reporting, employee overtime, state vehicles and accounts received.
While all of the issues raised in the report occurred under previous administrations, it is Gov. J.B. Pritzker's IDOT leaders who must address them.
We urge IDOT's leadership team to put the effort to do so in high gear given the huge influx of Rebuild Illinois investments, and increased responsibilities that soon will be added to the department's already considerable workload.
After all, Illinoisans have a right to expect that they will be safe while driving on Illinois highways and bridges, and that their hard-earned tax dollars that will be fueling Rebuild Illinois will be directed exactly where they are supposed to go.