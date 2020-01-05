Editorial: Trade aid goes unchecked

Even before President Trump's trade war with China began, we knew America's farmers were at risk. China made it clear it would strike back — and that farmers would be one of the main targets.

So it wasn't all that unusual, or inappropriate, that the White House sought to cushion the fallout of its trade war with compensation — aid aimed at taking some of the sting out of the loss of an important market for farm products, including pork and soybeans.

In the summer of 2018, the administration said it would spend up to $12 billion on this program.

At the time, it wasn't clear whether all that money would be needed. The talk was of a shorter trade war. In fact, in December 2018, the administration delayed payments because it thought it might be close to a deal with China.

By now, we know that didn't occur. It was only a couple weeks ago that a "phase one" agreement with China was agreed to, and there's still much we don't know about what that will mean to farm country.

What we do know is the aid package for farmers, estimated to go up to $12 billion initially, is now much larger. A total of $28 billion has been approved, with $19 billion spent.